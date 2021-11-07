What channel is Iowa football vs. Minnesota? How to watch, stream and listen to the Floyd of Rosedale game

Time to battle for a pig.

Iowa and Minnesota meet for the 105th time on Saturday, Nov. 13, for a chance to hoist the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and fans can also stream the action on the FOX Sports app.

The Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2 in the Big Ten) survived a late comeback from Northwestern to bounce back after a rough two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Gophers (6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten) saw their four-game winning streak fall on Saturday, as Minnesota lost 14-6 at home to Illinois. Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan threw for 180 yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Ky Thomas led the ground game with 60 yards.

Here is everything Hawkeye fans need to know about watching, streaming and listening to Iowa football's game against Minnesota.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Minnesota

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: Fox Sports

Radio: TuneIn

Iowa's contest against Minnesota will be a blackout game at Kinnick Stadium

The last time these teams met in Iowa City, fans in Kinnick Stadium donned black shirts, too. Iowa won that game 23-19 on Nov. 16, 2019.

A brief history on Iowa-Minnesota

What was once a lopsided rivalry in the early 1900s, the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale has favored Iowa as of late. The Hawkeyes have won the last six meetings, including a 35-7 victory in 2020.

Minnesota holds a 62-50-2 all-time series lead over Iowa, though. After losing their first two games to the Gophers after Kirk Ferentz took over as head coach, the Hawkeyes have won 16 of the past 20 meetings.

