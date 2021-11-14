What channel is Iowa football vs. Illinois on? How to watch, stream and listen to Hawkeyes game

Iowa football's quest for a Big Ten West title is still alive. A win against Illinois would make that even more of a possibility.

The Hawkeyes host the Illini on Saturday, Nov. 20, in a 1 p.m. CT contest. Fans can watch the game on TV on FS1 or stream the game through the FOX Sports app.

For Iowa (8-2, 5-2 in the Big Ten), the Hawkeyes enter Saturday's game following a 27-22 win over Minnesota. Quarterback Alex Padilla made the most of his first career start, throwing for 206 yards and two touchdowns while running for another. Minnesota added a 68-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make things interesting, but Iowa's defense held on for its seventh consecutive win in the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry.

Illinois (4-6, 3-4 in the Big Ten) enjoyed a bye week during Iowa's victory over Minnesota. The Illini last played on Nov. 6, taking down the Gophers 14-6. Running back Chase Brown had himself a day, rushing for 147 yards, but that wasn't even his best performance of the season; Brown has run for more than 200 yards in a single game twice this year.

Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football's game against Illinois on Nov. 20.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Illinois

When: 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports

Online radio: TuneIn

What TV channel is FS1?

FS1 is channel 219 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, FS1 is channel 150.

Hawkeyes' history against the Illini

Illinois holds a 38-36-2 series advantage against Iowa, but the Hawkeyes have won the last seven meetings between the two teams. Most recently, Iowa took down Illinois 35-21 in Champaign, Illinois, last season.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.