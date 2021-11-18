Iowa basketball's Jordan Bohannon breaks Big Ten career 3-point record against Alabama State

IOWA CITY — With a familiar 3-point stroke and a familiar result Thursday night, Jordan Bohannon launched himself into Big Ten Conference history.

Bohannon’s 3-pointer in the first half against Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was the 375th of his illustrious Iowa career. The basket made Bohannon the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals made. Ohio State’s Jon Diebler, who made 374 on 900 attempts in a four-year career that ended in 2011, was the previous No. 1.

What about the NCAA record? That is probably out of reach. Wofford’s Fletcher Magee made 509 in a four-year career that ended in 2019. Among Power Five programs, Duke’s J.J. Redick is the standard-bearer. Redick made 457 3-pointers in a four-year career that ended in 2006.

Bohannon, of course, is in his fifth full season at Iowa and sixth overall. He received a medical redshirt after playing 10 games as a senior, then played 31 games as a fifth-year senior. He chose to return for a sixth season at Iowa by using the COVID-19 waiver that was an option for all players who participated in the 2020-21 season.

On his 375th 3-pointer, Bohannon took an in-bounds pass from Joe Toussaint on the left side of the key. Catch, shoot, swish to give Iowa a 10-3 lead with 17:56 left in the first half. Bohannon notched the record on his 933rd career 3-point attempt.

Bohannon has been a 3-point marksman since his true freshman season, way back in 2016-17. The 6-foot-1 guard from Marion poured in 89 3-pointers as a rookie, then added 96 as a sophomore and 79 as a junior. His senior year was hampered by hip injuries. He hit 20 before opting for hip surgery, then returned as a fifth-year senior during the pandemic and made 80.

In Iowa's season-opener against Longwood on Nov. 9, Bohannon's 3-point shooting was on full display. Bohannon took eight attempts from the floor — all from beyond the 3-point arc — and drained six of them. He hit 3-for-5 from deep in last Friday's win against Kansas City, putting him within one of tying Diebler's mark. A frustrating 1-for-9 game from 3 against North Carolina-Central on Tuesday pushed the record-breaking date back two days later than he expected.

But on Thursday, Bohannon finally got it.

Considering Iowa has 27 regular-season games remaining plus potential postseason, Bohannon has a realistic shot to catch Redick’s 457 for No. 3 in NCAA history. He would need to average about three 3s per game to get there.

Bohannon long ago shattered the Iowa program record of 3-pointers, previously owned by Jeff Horner (262 from 2003-06). Last season, Bohannon broke the Hawkeye record for career assists. In 2018, Bohannon had a chance to break Iowa's record for consecutive free throws but intentionally missed once he tied Chris Street's mark.

More:Iowa men's basketball prioritizes shooting 3-pointers with confidence in early slate

A look at the Big Ten 3-point record leader board

375 — Jordan Bohannon, Iowa, 2017-present

374 — Jon Diebler, Ohio State, 2008-11

339 — Louis Bullock*, Michigan, 1996-99

336 — Shep Garner, Penn State, 2015-18

332 — Pete Lisicky, Penn State, 1994-98

331 — Shawn Respert, Michigan State, 1991-95

327 — Cory Bradford, Illinois, 1998-2002

320 — Craig Moore, Northwestern, 2006-09

317 — Talor Battle, Penn State, 2008-11

308 — Joe Crispin, Penn State, 1998-2001

306 — Chris Hill, Michigan State, 2001-05

* Due to NCAA sanctions, Michigan vacated records from much of the 1990s, including during most of Bullock’s time in Ann Arbor

More:Four Iowa men's basketball thoughts following season-opening win over Longwood

A look at Iowa basketball's career 3-point leaders

375 — Jordan Bohannon, 2017-present

262 — Jeff Horner, 2003-06

239 — Matt Gatens, 2009-12

226 — Chris Kingsbury, 1994-96

216 — Peter Jok, 2014-17

214 — Kent McCausland, 1996-99

212 — Adam Haluska, 2005-07

193 — Brody Boyd, 2001-04

184 — Joe Wieskamp, 2019-21

161 — Dean Oliver, 1998-2001

Read more Iowa basketball news