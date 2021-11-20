Charlie Jones' kickoff return TD sparks Iowa football against Illinois: 'Mama, there goes that man!'

Moments after an Iowa special teams miscue gifted Illinois with great field position, Charlie Jones and the Hawkeye kick return group responded.

A bad snap on a punt led to prime real estate for the Illini. Illinois scored on a field goal, extending its lead to 10-0 early in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, however, Iowa's special teams made history. Weaving through would-be tacklers, Jones took the kickoff and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown — which tied for the longest kick return touchdown in Hawkeye history.

Jones' touchdown sparked 14 straight Hawkeye points, as Arland Bruce IV scored on a run early in the second quarter, giving Iowa a 14-10 lead.

Saturday marked Iowa's first kickoff return touchdown since Ihmir Smith-Marsette took one to the house against USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl.

Jones' score marked the fourth 100-yard kickoff return in school history, joining C.J. Jones (2003), Joe Williams (1961), and George Rice (1951).

Iowa football fans love Charlie Jones' kickoff return touchdown vs. Illinois

Read more Iowa football news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.