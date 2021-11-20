What channel is Iowa football vs. Nebraska? How to watch Hawkeyes' game against Huskers

The Iowa football team will get one final chance to evaluate where it's at as a program before the regular season concludes.

Iowa travels to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 26 at 12:31 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on the Big Ten Network or stream using the FOX Sports app.

The Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten) enter Saturday's game following a 33-23 win over Illinois on Saturday. It wasn't pretty, but the Hawkeyes pulled through in the fourth quarter. Charlie Jones came through with the play of the game, returning a kickoff 100 yards for a score and giving Iowa an early spark. From there, it was a defensive battle. Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell returned an interception for a touchdown late before Illinois scored a garbage-time touchdown.

For the Huskers (3-8, 1-7 in the Big Ten), they lost their fourth straight game, falling 35-28 to Wisconsin in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday. Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 351 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. Martinez also ran for 23 yards and a score.

Here is everything Hawkeye fans need to know to watch Iowa's game against Nebraska on Friday.

How to watch Iowa football vs. Nebraska

When: 12:31 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 26

Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: TuneIn

What TV channel is the Big Ten Network?

The Big Ten Network is channel 610 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, BTN is channel 405.

Iowa's history against Nebraska

The Hawkeyes have won their last six meetings against the Huskers, most recently winning 26-20 last season. Nebraska holds a 29-19-3 series lead all-time.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.