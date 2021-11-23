Looking back at Iowa football's win over Nebraska in 2020, which featured clapping complaints

There's no love lost between Iowa and Nebraska when the programs meet on the football field.

During Iowa's 26-20 win in Kinnick Stadium in 2020, the latest wrinkle in the rivalry unfolded in the form of clapping. Nebraska center Cam Jurgens struggled with snaps in the game's first half (including one that resulted in a 19-yard loss). According to Husker head coach Scott Frost, Nebraska's issues with its snaps were due to Iowa's sideline clapping, throwing off the offense's rhythm.

“The issue with snaps, I don’t think had anything to do with (Jurgens') technique,” Frost said after the Huskers' loss. “There was clapping going on on (Iowa's) sideline, and Cam heard that clap and thought it was the quarterback clapping. We discussed it with the officials, and it didn’t happen in the second half.”

What did Kirk Ferentz have to say?

“What the hell are we talking about? It’s stupid. I have no idea,” Ferentz said. “And I know this, I saw across the field (Nebraska) had a little clap routine for third downs or something, I don’t know. This is stuff in my 22nd year, I’ve never been thinking about that.

“Never heard of it. Now if a player on the field was doing it to try to (disrupt the snap), I get that. But what are we talking about? The next thing you know, we’re going to be treating this like golf … where nobody is allowed to say anything.

"Were they OK with how I dressed today?" Ferentz continued. "Should I be changing my pants or (wear) a different shirt? I mean, what are we talking about?"

Worth noting: Earlier this season in Nebraska's 32-29 loss to Michigan, a Husker defender was penalized for disconcerting signals after clapping.

Iowa and Nebraska face off on Friday with a 12:31 p.m. CT kickoff. Fans can watch on TV on the Big Ten Network or stream with the FOX Sports app. The Hawkeyes have won the last six meetings between the two programs, but the Huskers hold a 29-19-3 advantage in the series.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.