Iowa football returns blocked punt for a touchdown against Nebraska: 'This was crazy'

Staring at a 21-9 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter against Nebraska, Iowa football needed a spark if it wanted any shot at a comeback bid.

Enter the Hawkeye special teams.

Facing a fourth and eight from its own 27-yard line, Nebraska punter William Przystup took a snap and and attempted a kick, but Hawkeye Henry Marchese came off the edge unblocked, dove and blocked the would-be punt.

Kyler Fisher grabbed the ball in stride and raced into the end zone for the Hawkeyes' first touchdown of the day. The special teams touchdown — Iowa's second in two weeks — cut Nebraska's led to just five points.

Iowa football fans love the blocked punt against Nebraska

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.