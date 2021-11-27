Iowa football faces Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. Here's how to watch and stream the game

The Hawkeyes are heading to the 2021 Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

Iowa will face Michigan in a battle to claim conference supremacy on Saturday, Dec. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on FOX and stream on the FOX Sports app.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten) earned a trip to the conference title game after Minnesota took down Wisconsin on Saturday. The Badgers held a tiebreaker over the Hawkeyes heading into Saturday, but a Gopher victory ended Wisconsin's hopes of representing the West in the Big Ten title game.

Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know to watch and stream the 2021 Big Ten Championship game between Iowa and Michigan.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game

When: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX Sports app

Iowa football played in the 2015 Big Ten Championship game

Since the conference formed divisions in 2011, the Hawkeyes appeared in just one Big Ten Championship game in 2015 — a 16-13 loss against Michigan State.

2021 will mark Michigan's first appearance in the conference title game.

A brief history of Iowa football vs. Michigan

Saturday will mark the 62nd meeting between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series 42-15, most recently beating Iowa 10-3 in 2019.

Iowa and Michigan have met 13 times since 2000. The Hawkeyes won seven of those games, including a 14-13 upset win in 2016, when Michigan entered the game ranked second in the country.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.