'Meet us in Indy!' Iowa football players celebrate Big Ten Championship game berth after Minnesota win

Hawkeye fans have a lot to be Thankful for this Thanksgiving season.

One of those things is Minnesota football.

Thanks to Minnesota's win over Wisconsin on Saturday, Iowa claimed the Big Ten West title, earning a trip to the conference championship game in Indianapolis.

A Badger win would have sent Wisconsin to the Big Ten championship game, since it owned a tiebreaker against Iowa thanks to its 27-7 win on Oct. 30.

Iowa took down Nebraska 28-21 on Friday to keep its hopes for a Big Ten title game appearance alive. The Hawkeyes scored 22 unanswered points over the 15:27 of game play to storm back and upend the Huskers in Lincoln. Iowa's resiliency paid off, and now — thanks to some help from a border rival — the Hawkeyes punched their ticket to Indianapolis.

Current and former Iowa football players, as well as fans, rejoiced on Saturday.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.