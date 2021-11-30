What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Purdue? How to watch and stream Hawkeyes' Big Ten opener

The Big Ten is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best basketball conferences in the country.

So why would the Hawkeyes start off conference play with any team other than the second-best program in America?

Iowa basketball hits the road to face No. 2 Purdue in West Lafayette to open Big Ten play on Friday. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. CT, and fans can watch on the Big Ten Network or stream using the FOX Spots app.

For the Hawkeyes (7-0), they enter Friday's contest fresh off their biggest win yet this season. Iowa took down Virginia 75-74 on Monday. In that game, the Hawkeyes' 21-point lead eventually turned into a one-point deficit in the closing minute. But in the end, it was Joe Toussaint who delivered the go-ahead bank-shot bucket with eight seconds left in regulation.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers (6-0) face Florida State on Tuesday before prepping for the Hawkeyes. Purdue toppled the likes of North Carolina and Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament earlier this year to further cement its status as one of the country's best units. The Boilermakers boast a balanced scoring attack of Zach Edey (17.7 points per game), Jaden Ivey (15), Sasha Stefanovic (13.2) and Trevion Williams (13).

Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know to watch and stream Iowa's Big Ten opener against Purdue on Friday.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball's game vs. Purdue

When: 8 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 3

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: TuneIn

