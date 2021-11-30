What's the Big Ten Championship game spread? A betting guide for Iowa football vs. Michigan

For the first time since 2015, the Iowa football team will play in the Big Ten Championship.

It's been a long time coming for Hawkeyes fans, and this year's game didn't come without a little sweat. Heading into this past weekend, all Wisconsin needed to do to advance to the conference championship was to win against Minnesota, since the Badgers owned a tiebreaker against the Hawkeyes thanks to a win earlier this season.

But thanks to the help of a border-rival Minnesota (and four-straight conference wins), Iowa finds itself in battle for conference supremacy against Big Ten East foe Michigan.

Saturday marks the first meeting between the two programs since 2019, when the Wolverines took down the Hawkeyes 10-3 in Ann Arbor. Iowa has won five of the last seven, most notably taking down then-No. 2 Michigan 14-13 in 2016. Michigan boasts a 42-15-4 record in the series history.

Thinking about putting some money down on the conference title game on Saturday? We've got you covered with a betting guide for the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

What's the spread for Iowa football vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship?

As of Monday, Michigan is an 11.5-point favorite over Iowa, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

If you plan to bet on the Hawkeyes to cover the spread, the odds are at -112, meaning a $112 bet would provide you with a $100 profit.

Want to bet on Iowa to win straight up? The Hawkeyes' moneyline clocks in at +380. A $100 bet on Iowa would win you $380.

What is Iowa's record against the spread this season?

According to the Action Network, Iowa football owns a 7-5 record against the spread this season.

In games the Hawkeyes have been favored, Iowa clings to a 5-4 record against the spread. As an underdog, Iowa is 2-1 against the spread. This year, Iowa lost just one game outright (both as a moneyline and spread favorite): its 24-7 loss to Purdue on Oct. 16.

What's Michigan's record against the spread in 2021?

Unlike Iowa, Michigan boasts a stellar record against the spread this season — 10-2 on the year, according to Action Network.

The Wolverines have been favored in 10 of their games this season, and they've covered the spread in eight of those. Michigan is undefeated in two games as an underdog.

What's the over/under for the Big Ten Championship game?

Tipico Sportsbook lists the over/under for Iowa's bout with Michigan at 43.5 points. It's the highest point total for a Hawkeye game since Iowa faced Maryland on Oct. 1 (47.5 points).

How to watch and stream the 2021 Big Ten Championship game

The Big Ten Championship will be broadcasted on FOX at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

For fans that want to stream the game, it will be available on the FOX Sports app.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.