What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Illinois? How to watch, stream Hawkeyes' game vs. Illini

Iowa-Illinois quickly turned into one of the Big Ten's best basketball rivalries.

On Monday, that rivalry tips off with the first meeting of the season, this time in Iowa City.

Iowa takes on Illinois at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 6. Fans can watch the game on FS1 or stream the action on the FOX Sports app with a cable provider login.

The Hawkeyes (7-1, 0-1 in the Big Ten) will have another chance to win their first conference game of the year after their comeback bid fell short against Purdue on Friday. With Keegan Murray out with an injury, Iowa found itself trailing by as many as 19 points. But the Hawkeyes clawed their way back to make things interesting late before falling, 77-70.

For the Illini (6-2, 1-0), they head into the game having won their Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Friday. Illinois cruised to an 86-51 win behind Alfonso Plummer's 24 points. Teammates Jacob Grandison (16 points) and Kofi Cockburn (13) helped round out the Illini scoring attack. Cockburn grabbed 15 rebounds in the win as well.

Last season, these teams clashed twice, with Illinois taking both games, including an 82-71 victory in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

Here's how Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to Iowa's game against Illinois.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball's game against Illinois

When: 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 6

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn

