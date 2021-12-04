Who are the officials for the Big Ten Championship game between Iowa football and Michigan?

The Big Ten Championship game is finally here.

Michigan takes on Iowa at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A Wolverine win would cement Michigan's status in the College Football Playoff. A Hawkeye win would throw a wrench into those plans.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten) looks to win its fifth-straight game. The Hawkeyes haven't necessarily won pretty during its four-game streak, but they've gotten the job done when it mattered. Against Nebraska, Illinois and Minnesota, Iowa outscored its opponents 42-13 in the fourth quarter — a stark contrast to losing 53-46 in the first three quarters of those games combined.

Michigan (11-1, 8-1) enters Saturday having won four games in a row, too, but the Wolverines' latest victory might just have been the largest in recent memory. Michigan took down Ohio State 42-27 on Nov. 27, snapping an eight-game losing streak and notching Jim Harbaugh's first win against the Buckeyes.

Here's a look at the referee, umpire and other officials for the 2021 Big Ten Championship game.

Big Ten Championship officials for Iowa football vs. Michigan

Mike Cannon is the head referee for the 2021 Big Ten Championship game.

Cannon officiated Iowa's game against Wisconsin on Oct. 30 — a 27-7 Hawkeye loss.

Here's a complete list of the Big Ten Championship officiating crew:

Referee: Mike Cannon

Umpire: Ed Feaster

Linesman: Ric Hinkamper

Line judge: Jeff Meslow

Back judge: Jeff Latkiewicz

Field judge: Phil Hicks

Side judge: Kyle DeBuse

Center judge: Greg Blum

Alternate: Amanda Sauer

Alternate: Raymond Daniel

