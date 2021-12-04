Who are the Big Ten Championship game announcers for Iowa football vs. Michigan?

The Hawkeyes have a chance to win their first-ever Big Ten Championship game.

Big Ten West representative Iowa faces Big Ten East foe Michigan in a battle for conference supremacy on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. The Wolverines are a 10.5-point favorite heading into kickoff from Indianapolis.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten) rebounded from a two-game skid midway through the year to win its final four games and set itself up for a shot at the conference championship. Minnesota defeated Wisconsin on Nov. 27, which gave the Badgers their third loss in Big Ten play, snapping a previous tiebreaker with the Hawkeyes and punching Iowa's ticket to Indianapolis.

Michigan (11-1, 8-1 in the Big Ten) enters the Big Ten Championship coming off its first win over Ohio State under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Looking ahead to Saturday night's game, who are the television announcers for the Big Ten Championship game?

Who are the announcers for the Big Ten Championship game?

Play by play: Gus Johnson

Analyst: Joel Klatt

Sideline reporter: Jenny Taft

Who will win on Saturday? Leistikow's Iowa-Michigan prediction: 'Scrappy and hungry' Hawkeyes take their title shot

Iowa football fans remember Gus Johnson from the 2015 Big Ten title game

Both Johnson and Klatt were on the call for Iowa's appearance in the 2015 Big Ten Championship. The game didn't end as Hawkeye fans would have hoped, but in the fourth quarter, Iowa struck on a momentum-shifting play in the midst of a defensive slugfest.

Facing a second and 20 from his own 15-yard line, Hawkeye quarterback C.J. Beathard unloaded a pass deep into the outstretched arms of receiver Tevaun Smith, who outraced his Michigan State defenders into the end zone for six, and Johnson delivered a memorable call.

"He caught it!" Johnson yelled. "Smith! Touchdown! 85 yards — Iowa!"

How to watch, stream and listen to the Big Ten Championship game

Iowa's game against Michigan will kick off at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on TV on FOX. Using a cable provider login, fans can also stream the game using the FOX Sports app. Fans can listen along on TuneIn.

Where is the Big Ten Championship game?

Klatt, Johnson, and Taft will have the call from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

