Alex Padilla in for Iowa football against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game

Hawkeye quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the Big Ten Championship game.

Trailing Michigan 21-3 with 8:23 left in the third quarter, Iowa football elected to try something to spark its dormant offense, and that something was sending starting signal caller Spencer Petras to the bench.

Petras struggled in his time in Lucas Oil Stadium, completing just nine of his 22 passing attempts for 137 yards.

Now, the Hawkeyes turn to Padilla, who started three games earlier this season for Iowa.

Padilla has completed 45 of his 97 attempts for 598 yards, two touchdowns and an interception this season prior to the Big Ten Championship game. Padilla looked sharp in Iowa's win over Minnesota on Nov. 13, throwing for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Iowa's quarterback change comes after five consecutive drives ending with a punt.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.