Iowa Buckeyes? Big Ten Championship scoreboard incorrectly labels Iowa football against Michigan
Adam Hensley
Hawk Central
Fans at the Big Ten Championship might have noticed something off on the video board inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.
Early in the first quarter of Iowa football's conference title game against Michigan, fans picked up on a video board typo. The board incorrectly identified the Hawkeyes as the Buckeyes.
Maybe the stadium crew still wanted to relive the historic Michigan-Ohio State game from Nov. 27 — Jim Harbaugh's first win over the Buckeyes since taking over as the Wolverines' coach in 2015.
Regardless, those in attendance and those watching from home got a chuckle out of the video board mishap.
The Big Ten Championship video board calls Iowa football 'Buckeyes'
Read more Big Ten Championship news
- Iowa football faces Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. Here's how to watch and stream the game
- What's the Iowa football vs. Michigan spread? A betting guide for the Big Ten Championship game
- Leistikow's Iowa-Michigan prediction: 'Scrappy and hungry' Hawkeyes take their title shot
- Leistikow: Why emotions are bubbling up for Iowa's Kirk Ferentz ahead of Big Ten title game
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.