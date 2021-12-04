Iowa Buckeyes? Big Ten Championship scoreboard incorrectly labels Iowa football against Michigan

Fans at the Big Ten Championship might have noticed something off on the video board inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

Early in the first quarter of Iowa football's conference title game against Michigan, fans picked up on a video board typo. The board incorrectly identified the Hawkeyes as the Buckeyes.

Maybe the stadium crew still wanted to relive the historic Michigan-Ohio State game from Nov. 27 — Jim Harbaugh's first win over the Buckeyes since taking over as the Wolverines' coach in 2015.

Regardless, those in attendance and those watching from home got a chuckle out of the video board mishap.

The Big Ten Championship video board calls Iowa football 'Buckeyes'

