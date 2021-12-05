How to watch Iowa football vs. Kentucky in the 2022 Citrus Bowl game

One day removed from a less than stellar showing in the Big Ten Championship game, the Hawkeyes officially know their bowl destination.

Iowa football will face Kentucky in the 2022 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2022, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Iowa (10-3, 7-3 in the Big Ten) will have a little less than a month to flush any remnants of its 42-3 beatdown at the hands of Michigan. The Hawkeye offense crumbled in front of the national audience, going scoreless over the final three quarters (even with a quarterback change).

For Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 in the SEC), the Wildcats won their final three games of the regular season, taking down Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Louisville.

Here's how fans can watch and stream Iowa football's game against Kentucky in the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

How to watch and stream the Citrus Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky

When: Noon on Saturday, Jan. 1

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC

Stream: WatchESPN app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.