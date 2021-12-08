Iowa football players, coaches celebrate Xavier Nwankpa's commitment: 'Big boom in the Hawkeye State!'

Kirk Ferentz just landed one of his biggest recruits as the head coach of the Iowa football program.

On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes landed a commitment from Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa.

Nwankpa is the Des Moines Register's No. 1 in-state prospect in the 2022 class. 247 Sports Composite ranking lists the senior as the No. 1 safety in the country and the 11th-best prospect overall in his class.

His decision came down to three schools: Notre Dame, Ohio State and Iowa. Nwankpa held more than 30 scholarship offers before making his commitment official on Wednesday.

Nwankpa opted to announce his college commitment on his birthday — quite the gift for the now-18-year-old, and an early holiday present for Hawkeye fans.

More:What Iowa football is getting in Xavier Nwankpa, Southeast Polk's five-star safety

Hawkeyes react to Xavier Nwankpa's commitment to Iowa football

Iowa football fans joined in on the celebration, too

Read more Iowa football news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.