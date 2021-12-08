Iowa football players, coaches celebrate Xavier Nwankpa's commitment: 'Big boom in the Hawkeye State!'

Adam Hensley
Hawk Central
Kirk Ferentz just landed one of his biggest recruits as the head coach of the Iowa football program.

On Wednesday, the Hawkeyes landed a commitment from Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa.

Nwankpa is the Des Moines Register's No. 1 in-state prospect in the 2022 class. 247 Sports Composite ranking lists the senior as the No. 1 safety in the country and the 11th-best prospect overall in his class.

His decision came down to three schools: Notre Dame, Ohio State and Iowa. Nwankpa held more than 30 scholarship offers before making his commitment official on Wednesday.

Nwankpa opted to announce his college commitment on his birthday — quite the gift for the now-18-year-old, and an early holiday present for Hawkeye fans.

