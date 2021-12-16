What's the Iowa football vs. Kentucky spread? A betting guide for the 2022 Citrus Bowl game

Bowl season is officially here.

No. 16 Iowa football takes on No. 20 Kentucky in the 2022 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-3 in the Big Ten) will have a welcomed breather after a 42-3 beatdown in the Big Ten Championship at the hands of Michigan. Iowa, though, will be without potent running back Tyler Goodson, who declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Citrus Bowl. Hawkeye fans can look to Gavin Williams to carry the rushing attack; Williams climbed to No. 2 on the depth chart this season, gaining 207 yards on 49 attempts (4.2 yards per carry).

Meanwhile, Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 in the SEC) won its final three games of the season. The Wildcats' three losses of the year came against Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee, respectively. Kentucky boasts some familiar faces on its sideline, such as head coach Mark Stoops (a former Iowa player and graduate assistant coach), Ahmad Wagner (former Iowa basketball player turned UK graduate assistant) and a number of former Big Ten players.

Here's everything fans need to know if they plan on placing money down on the Citrus Bowl.

What's the spread for Iowa football vs. Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl?

In the first meeting between these two programs, Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite on the Tipico Sportsbook (as of Dec. 16).

Want to bet on the Hawkeyes to cover the spread? Iowa's odds to cover are -105, meaning you'd win $100 if you placed a $105 bet.

Think Iowa can pull off the win straight up? The Hawkeye moneyline is set at +115. A $100 bet would net you $115, should Iowa beat Kentucky.

More:One-on-one with Tyler Goodson: Why the Iowa star running back declared for the NFL Draft

Iowa's record against the spread this season

The Hawkeyes are 7-6 against the spread this season, according to the Action Network. Jan. 1 marks just the fifth time this season Iowa has been listed as an underdog; in those previous four games, the Hawkeyes covered in two.

Of note: Over its last five games, Iowa is 4-1 against the spread.

Kentucky's record against the spread this season

The Wildcats' record against the spread isn't that much better than their Big Ten foe's, coming in at 8-4, according to the Action Network. In the seven games Kentucky was favored, the Wildcats have covered in all but two. Kentucky is 3-2 against the spread over its last five contests.

More:What Iowa football already knows about Kentucky, and what it needs to learn

What's the over/under for the Citrus Bowl?

Tipico Sportsbook has the Iowa-Kentucky over/under set for 44.5 points.

As of late, over bettors haven't been too pleased with the result of Hawkeye games. The over has hit in just one of Iowa's last five games, according to the Action Network.

Jan. 1 will mark the ninth consecutive Hawkeye game in which the over/under has been fewer than 45 points.

How to watch, stream and listen to the Citrus Bowl

The Citrus Bowl kicks off on Jan. 1, 2022, at noon CT. The game will be televised on ABC, and fans can also stream the action on the Watch ESPN app (with a cable provider login).

Read more on Iowa football in the Citrus Bowl

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.