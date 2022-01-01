Who are the officials and referee for the Citrus Bowl between Iowa football and Kentucky?

Iowa football will ring in the new year with a Citrus Bowl matchup against SEC-foe Kentucky.

The Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-3 in the Big Ten) have yet to announce their starting quarterback for the game. Iowa will also be without running back Tyler Goodson, who declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Citrus Bowl. Hawkeye wideout Keagan Johnson won't play in Saturday's game, either.

Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 in the SEC) has a chance to win its fourth game in a row. The Wildcats knocked off Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Louisville to close out the regular season. Saturday comes as a reunion of sorts for Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who played and coached as a graduate assistant at Iowa under Hayden Fry.

ABC will televise Saturday's bowl game. Fans can also stream the action through the Watch ESPN app using a cable provider login.

Here's a look at the officiating crew for Iowa's game against Kentucky.

Who are the officials for the 2022 Citrus Bowl?

Referee: Jeff Heaser

Umpire: Jim Eckle

Line judge: Deon Lawrence

Back judge: Pat Ryan

Field judge: Wayne Rundell

Side judge: Mike McCarthy

Center judge: Jeff Maconaghy

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.