Who are the officials and referee for the Citrus Bowl between Iowa football and Kentucky?
Iowa football will ring in the new year with a Citrus Bowl matchup against SEC-foe Kentucky.
The Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-3 in the Big Ten) have yet to announce their starting quarterback for the game. Iowa will also be without running back Tyler Goodson, who declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Citrus Bowl. Hawkeye wideout Keagan Johnson won't play in Saturday's game, either.
Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 in the SEC) has a chance to win its fourth game in a row. The Wildcats knocked off Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Louisville to close out the regular season. Saturday comes as a reunion of sorts for Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who played and coached as a graduate assistant at Iowa under Hayden Fry.
ABC will televise Saturday's bowl game. Fans can also stream the action through the Watch ESPN app using a cable provider login.
The latest:Iowa football faces Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Follow for live score updates and analysis
Here's a look at the officiating crew for Iowa's game against Kentucky.
Who are the officials for the 2022 Citrus Bowl?
Referee: Jeff Heaser
Umpire: Jim Eckle
Line judge: Deon Lawrence
Back judge: Pat Ryan
Field judge: Wayne Rundell
Side judge: Mike McCarthy
Center judge: Jeff Maconaghy
Read more about Iowa vs. Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl
- Leistikow's Iowa-Kentucky prediction: Five key matchups that will decide the 2022 Citrus Bowl
- Iowa football's Keagan Johnson will not play in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky
- What channel is Iowa football vs. Kentucky? How to watch and stream the Citrus Bowl
- Iowa football's Kirk Ferentz a big fan of Mark Stoops' Kentucky program: 'Almost like looking in the mirror'
- Who are the Citrus Bowl announcers for Iowa football vs. Kentucky?
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.