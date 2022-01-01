Who are the Citrus Bowl announcers for Iowa football vs. Kentucky?

Iowa and Kentucky's first meeting in program history comes Saturday when the teams clash in the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

The Hawkeyes (10-3, 7-3 in the Big Ten) have a chance to take a step in the right direction to end their season. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has yet to announce Iowa's starting quarterback for the game, although Spencer Petras appeared to be in the driver's seat leading up to the game. The Hawkeyes will be without star running back Tyler Goodson, who declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Citrus Bowl.

For Kentucky (9-3, 5-3 in the SEC), the Wildcats rattled off three consecutive wins to close out the regular season. Head coach Mark Stoops (a former Hawkeye football player and graduate assistant) leads a Kentucky team that mirrors Iowa in many regards. Quarterback Will Levis (2,593 yards, 23 touchdowns), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (1,238 yards, eight touchdowns) and Wan'Dale Robinson (94 receptions, 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns) lead the Wildcat offense.

Looking ahead to Saturday's game, who are the announcers calling the 2022 Citrus Bowl?

Play-by-play: Dave Pasch

Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek

Sideline: Tim Luginbill

For football fans in Iowa, this announcing crew should sound and look familiar — the trio of Pasch, Dvoracek and Luginbill called Iowa State's loss to Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

What TV channel is the Iowa game on?

The 2022 Citrus Bowl will be broadcasted on ABC. Fans can also stream the game on the Watch ESPN app with a cable provider login.

Iowa vs. Kentucky prediction

