What TV channel is Iowa basketball vs. Wisconsin? How to watch and stream the Big Ten rivalry

Iowa basketball will have one chance to topple Wisconsin during the regular season, and that chances comes on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes travel to Madison to take on the Badgers, and the game tips off at 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FS1 or stream through the FOX Sports App with a cable provider login.

Most recently, Iowa (11-3 overall, 1-2 in Big Ten play) took down Maryland 80-75 on Monday night. Keegan Murray had another big night, going for 35 points against the Terrapins.

One player to keep an eye on Thursday is Jordan Bohannon, who boasts more Wisconsin history than any of his Hawkeye teammates. Bohannan's is older brothers Jason and Zach played for the Badgers, and Jordan Bohannon also knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer in the Kohl Center in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Badgers (11-2, 2-1 in the Big Ten) notched one of the conference's best early-season wins on Monday. Wisconsin took down Purdue 74-69 in West Lafayette. The Badgers also boast wins over Houston, Saint Mary's and Indiana so far this season.

Here's how Hawkeye fans can watch, stream and listen to Thursday's game.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Wisconsin

When: 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 6

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: TuneIn

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.