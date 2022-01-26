What channel is Iowa basketball vs. No. 6 Purdue? How to watch Hawkeyes' rematch with Boilermakers

The Hawkeyes will have another chance to knock out a Big Ten Goliath this week.

In a rematch of its Big Ten opener, Iowa basketball hosts No. 6 Purdue on Thursday at 8:01 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on FS1 and fans can stream the action through the FOX Sports app with a cable provider login.

Iowa (14-5, 4-4 in the Big Ten) has won three of its last four conference games, including a 68-51 win over Penn State on Jan. 22. In that game, Keegan Murray scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Murray, the third-highest scorer in college basketball this season, averages 22.8 points per game. Thursday marks Purdue's first look at Murray this season, as he missed the previous meeting with an injury.

For Purdue (16-3, 5-3 in the Big Ten), the Boilermakers have won four of their last five. Purdue took down Northwestern comfortably on Jan. 23 without projected NBA lottery pick Jaden Ivey. When Purdue knocked off Iowa 77-70 on Dec. 3, 2021, Ivey led the Boilermakers with 19 points.

More:Leistikow: Iowa basketball's toughness touted in must-have win against Penn State

Here's how fans can watch and stream Iowa's game against Purdue this week.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Purdue

When: 8:01 p.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 27

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn and the Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is FS1?

FS1 is channel 219 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, FS1 is channel 150.

Read more Iowa basketball news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.