Watch Keegan Murray send Iowa basketball to overtime against Penn State with buzzer beater

Keegan Murray didn't have his best shooting performance in regulation against Penn State on Tuesday, but when Iowa needed a bucket the most, he delivered.

Trailing Penn State 68-66 with eight seconds remaining in the second half, Hawkeye guard Jordan Bohannon took the ball up court, spun around a screen and threw up a step-back 3-point attempt with a Nittany Lion defender in his face.

Bohannon's shot fell short, but Murray, who cut to the basket right as the ball went up, stepped past his defender, caught the miss and twisted for the game-tying bucket as the clock hit zero.

Murray came up with two clutch plays before this to put Iowa in a position to tie the game.

Down by six points with less than a minute to play, Murray drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key.

Then, on the ensuing possession, Murray blocked Nittany Lion Jalen Pickett's jump shot. The possession ended in a shot-clock violation. A few plays later, Murray managed to score on the final play of regulation.

