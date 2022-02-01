What channel is Iowa basketball vs. No. 16 Ohio State? How to watch Hawkeyes' game against Buckeyes

After a tough road loss to Penn State on Monday, Iowa basketball looks to regroup as it travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 16 Ohio State on Thursday.

Tip-off for the Big Ten Conference matchup is set for 7:07 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action on FS1 or stream using the FOX Sports App (with a cable provider login).

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 in the Big Ten) struggled offensively in the second half and overtime periods in a 90-86 loss in double OT to Penn State on Monday. Keegan Murray led the team with 21 points on 6-for-18 shooting and sent the game to overtime on a heads-up layup at the buzzer, but as a team, the Hawkeyes couldn't strike from downtown with much consistency. Starting guards Jordan Bohannon and Joe Toussaint combined to shoot 0-for-11 from the floor and 0-for-5 from downtown. In both overtime periods combined, Iowa made just one of its six 3-point tries.

Ohio State (13-5, 6-3 in the Big Ten) has proven itself to be a Big Ten title contender so far this season. E.J. Liddell is one of the Big Ten's best forwards, averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. The Buckeyes boast a balanced scoring attack after Liddell, with six players averaging at least 6 points per game. Ohio State recently lost to Purdue in heartbreaking fashion, with Jaden Ivey drilling a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to lift the Boilermakers.

Here's how fans can watch, stream and listen to Thursday's game between Iowa and Ohio State.

How to watch Iowa basketball's game against Ohio State

When: 7:07 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 3

Where: Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app with cable provider login

Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is FS1?

FS1 is channel 219 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, FS1 is channel 150.

