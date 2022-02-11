What channel is Iowa women's basketball vs. Maryland? How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes

No. 24 Iowa women's basketball has a prime opportunity to add to its resume on Monday when it hosts No. 12 Maryland.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and fans can catch the action on ESPN2 or through the Watch ESPN app (with a cable provider login).

The Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-3 in the Big Ten) have won nine of their last 11 games. Most recently, Iowa raced past Minnesota 105-49 on Thursday. Caitlin Clark netted a team-high 35 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished 11 assists. This season, Clark's game has caught the eye of many in the national spotlight; she's averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists. In that Minnesota win, teammate Monika Czinano added 23 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins (18-6, 10-3 in the Big Ten) enter Monday's game having won their last six contests. Maryland boasts a well-balanced scoring attack of Angel Reese (17.6 points per game), Ashley Owusu (14.3) and Chloe Bibby (12.8). This season, eight Terrapins average more than six points per game.

Maryland and Iowa met twice last season, with the Terrapins winning both contests by an average of 19 points. The Hawkeyes' last victory in the series came on Jan. 9, 2020.

Here's how fans can watch, stream and listen to Iowa's game against Maryland.

How to watch Iowa women's basketball vs. Maryland

When: 8 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 14

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn and the Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is ESPN2?

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On DISH, it's channel 143.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.