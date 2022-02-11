What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska? How to watch Hawkeyes' next Big Ten game

With the Ohio State game officially rescheduled, Iowa basketball faces Nebraska before a gauntlet of a three-game stretch.

The Hawkeyes and Huskers clash at 1:01 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 13 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Fans can watch the game on FS1 or stream through the FOX Sports app with a cable provider login.

Iowa (16-7, 6-6 in the Big Ten) put together one of its best offensive performances of the year in a 110-87 win against Maryland on Thursday. Jordan Bohannon caught fire from beyond the 3-point arc, setting a school record for triples in a game (10) en route to a 30-point performance. A similar shooting performance against Nebraska would certainly be welcomed for any added momentum; after the game Sunday, Iowa faces Michigan on Feb. 17, Ohio State on Feb. 19, and Michigan State on Feb. 22.

Nebraska (7-17, 1-12 in the Big Ten) has struggled in conference play this season. The lone Big Ten win this year under Fred Hoiberg came on Wednesday, when the Huskers defeated Minnesota 78-65. Statistically, Nebraska's defense is the conference's worst, allowing an average of 78.2 points per game. On paper, that's not an ideal matchup against Iowa's offense, which ranks second in the Big Ten with 83.4 points per game.

Here is everything to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball's game against Nebraska.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Nebraska

When: 1:01 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 13

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn and the Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is FS1?

FS1 is channel 219 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, FS1 is channel 150.

