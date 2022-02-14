What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Michigan? How to watch Hawkeyes' upcoming Big Ten game

The Hawkeyes' tough three-game stretch starts this week.

Iowa basketball hosts Michigan — a preseason national champion pick that slipped below expectations — on Thursday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6:01 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the game on ESPN or through the Watch ESPN app with a cable provider login.

Iowa (17-7, 7-6 in the Big Ten) has a prime chance to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume with a win against Michigan. The Hawkeyes are currently a 10-seed in both USA Today and CBS Sports' latest projections after three consecutive conference wins, including a 98-75 victory over Nebraska on Sunday. In that game, Keegan Murray scored 37 points.

Michigan (13-10, 7-6 in the Big Ten) stumbled after its No. 6 preseason ranking. The Wolverines are 3-3 over their last six games. Michigan recently lost to Ohio State 68-57 on Feb. 12.

Here's what fans need to know in order to watch and stream Iowa's game against Michigan on Thursday.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Michigan

When: 6:01 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 17

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN app

Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.