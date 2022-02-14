What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Michigan? How to watch Hawkeyes' upcoming Big Ten game
The Hawkeyes' tough three-game stretch starts this week.
Iowa basketball hosts Michigan — a preseason national champion pick that slipped below expectations — on Thursday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6:01 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the game on ESPN or through the Watch ESPN app with a cable provider login.
Iowa (17-7, 7-6 in the Big Ten) has a prime chance to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume with a win against Michigan. The Hawkeyes are currently a 10-seed in both USA Today and CBS Sports' latest projections after three consecutive conference wins, including a 98-75 victory over Nebraska on Sunday. In that game, Keegan Murray scored 37 points.
Michigan (13-10, 7-6 in the Big Ten) stumbled after its No. 6 preseason ranking. The Wolverines are 3-3 over their last six games. Michigan recently lost to Ohio State 68-57 on Feb. 12.
More:Iowa basketball freshman Payton Sandfort's confidence, playing time are rising
Here's what fans need to know in order to watch and stream Iowa's game against Michigan on Thursday.
How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Michigan
When: 6:01 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 17
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City
TV: ESPN
Livestream: Watch ESPN app
Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network
What TV channel is ESPN?
On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On DISH, ESPN is channel 140.
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.