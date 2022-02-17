What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Ohio State? How to watch Hawkeyes game against OSU

The Hawkeye basketball team has a chance to surface above .500 in Big Ten play on Saturday, but it won't be an easy task.

Iowa travels to Columbus to face No. 18 Ohio State on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 1:37 p.m. CT, and fans can catch the action on FOX. This game was originally scheduled for Feb. 3, but travel complications pushed the contest back by a couple of weeks.

Iowa (17-8, 7-7 in the Big Ten) saw its three-game win streak snapped by a hungry Michigan squad in Iowa City on Thursday. The Wolverines withstood a late Hawkeye rally to leave Carver-Hawkeye Arena with an 84-79 win. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 23 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Ohio State (16-6, 9-4 in the Big Ten) enters Saturday's contest off the heels of a 70-45 beatdown of Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will have their hands full in dealing with Buckeye E.J. Liddell, one of the Big Ten's best forwards. Liddell averages 19.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Aside from Liddell, six other Ohio State players average six points or better this season.

Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa's game against Ohio State on Saturday.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Ohio State

When: 1:37 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 19

Where: The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX

Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.