What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Michigan State? How to watch the Hawkeyes' game against MSU

The Hawkeyes picked up a crucial road win on Saturday. Do they have another top-25 win in store next?

Iowa basketball hosts No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:01 p.m. CT in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN and can be streamed through the Watch ESPN app using a cable provider login.

Iowa (18-8, 8-7 in the Big Ten) took down No. 18 Ohio State 75-62 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Keegan Murray scored a team-high 24 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. The win marked the Hawkeyes' first top-25 victory of the season — an important note in Iowa's NCAA Tournament resume.

Michigan State (18-8, 9-6 in the Big Ten) enters Tuesday's game having lost four of its last five contests. The Spartans suffered a five-point loss to Illinois on Saturday. Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 26 points in the teams second consecutive loss.

Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball's game against Michigan State.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. MSU

When: 6:01 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 22

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN app (with cable provider login)

Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is ESPN?

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On DISH, ESPN is channel 140.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.