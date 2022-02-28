What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Michigan? How to watch Hawkeyes' Big Ten game on the road
Winners of four in a row, the Hawkeyes are heading to Ann Arbor for their second-to-last Big Ten battle of the regular season.
No. 25 Iowa clashes with Michigan on the road on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 8:07 p.m. CT, and fans can catch the game on FS1 or stream using the FOX Sports app (with a cable provider login).
Iowa (21-8, 11-7 in the Big Ten) enters Thursday's contest fresh off a 82-61 Senior Night win over Northwestern on Monday. Keegan Murray led the team with 26 points and 18 rebounds.
For Michigan (15-12, 9-8 in the Big Ten), it's lost three of its last five games, including a 93-85 loss to No. 17 Illinois at home on Sunday. The Wolverines are still without head coach Juwan Howard, who's suspended for the remainder of the regular season after throwing a punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach on Feb. 20. Michigan faces Michigan State on Tuesday prior to its game against Iowa.
Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball's game against Michigan.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball vs. Michigan
When: 8:07 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 3
Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: FS1
Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)
Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network
What TV channel is FS1?
On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On DISH, FS1 is channel 150.
