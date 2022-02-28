Watch an Iowa basketball student manager drill a half-court shot, get swarmed by Hawkeye players
Connor McCaffery drilled five 3-pointers against Northwestern. Jordan Bohannon knocked down four triples. Austin Ash drained a 3-pointer from the Tiger Hawk logo at midcourt of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
But on Monday, the most emotional point in Iowa basketball's 82-61 Senior Night win came during a timeout late in the game.
With the teams huddled, the Hawkeyes had one more Senior Night moment in store, this time honoring student manager Jack Devlin. With Carver-Hawkeye Arena on its feet, the Hawkeyes handed Devlin a ball and let him take a half-court shot.
The result? Nothing but net.
The crowd went into a frenzy, and so did the Hawkeye players and coaches, who all ran to Devlin following his shot.
Devlin is no stranger to half-court heaves. Devlin was the subject of an episode of the Big Ten Network's "The Journey" series, and the opening scene is of him knocking down a half-court shot in practice.
"It's a great story," head coach Fran McCaffery said in the episode. "It's real. This kid is special."
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.