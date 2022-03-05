What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Illinois? How to watch Hawkeyes' regular-season finale

Winners of five straight games, the Hawkeyes look to make it six in a row on Sunday against a border rival.

No. 25 Iowa basketball heads to Champaign for its season finale against No. 17 Illinois. Tipoff is set for 6:37 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action on FS1 or through the FOX Sports app using their cable provider login.

Iowa (22-8, 12-7 in the Big Ten) has been on an offensive hot streak as of late, topping 80 points in its last four games, including an 82-71 road win over Michigan. Keegan Murray scored a team-high 23 points, and both Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray added 19 in the victory.

Illinois (21-8, 14-5 in the Big Ten) enter Sunday's contest having won three of its last five. The Illini took down Penn State most recently — a 60-55 win on Thursday. Illinois toppled Iowa earlier this season when these teams clashed on Dec. 6. The Illini won 87-83 in Iowa City, with Kofi Cockburn tormenting the Hawkeyes with a 17-point, 18-rebound performance.

Can the Hawkeyes get revenge on the road? Here's how fans can watch, stream and listen to Iowa's game against Illinois.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Illinois

When: 6:37 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 6

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: TuneIn or the Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is FS1?

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On DISH, FS1 is channel 150.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.