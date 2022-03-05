6 things to know about Keegan Murray, Iowa basketball's star and potential NBA Draft lottery pick

When Iowa's all-time leading scorer Luka Garza graduated and headed to the NBA in the spring of 2021, plenty of questions surrounded the Hawkeye basketball team and who would take over as the go-to guy.

Enter Keegan Murray.

Murray, who skyrocketed from an under-the-radar freshman forward to one of the country's best all-around players, stands as the main catalyst in Iowa's success.

Here are six things to know about the star sophomore.

Keegan Murray's stats for Iowa basketball

In 29 games for the Hawkeyes this season, Murray averages 23.3 points per game — a 16.1-point improvement from his freshman campaign. Murray also averages 8.5 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals this season.

Murray boasts four games in which he's scored 30 or more points this season, including a 37-point performance against Nebraska on Feb. 13.

More:Iowa basketball's win vs. Michigan underscores Hawkeyes' massive growth this season

Keegan Murray has a twin brother named Kris, who's also a Hawkeye

And he's pretty good, too.

Kris Murray has carved a sixth-man role for himself this season with the Hawkeyes, averaging 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Kris Murray leads the Hawkeyes in 3-point shooting percentage (40.2%), too.

More:Leistikow: Kris Murray's star power is emerging, and he's exactly what Iowa basketball needs

Keegan Murray's dad Kenyon also played at Iowa

Kenyon Murray played with the Hawkeyes for four seasons from 1992-96, starting in his final three.

In his four-year career, he averaged 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds 1.6 steals and 1.5 assists per game. His best season came in 1993-94, when he averaged 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

How tall is Keegan Murray?

Iowa basketball lists Murray at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds.

Where did Keegan Murray go to high school?

Keegan and Kris Murray graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie in 2019. But in an effort to help develop their skills and boost their recruiting stock, the twins moved to Daytona, Florida, and attended prep school DME Academy. It was there that head coach Fran McCaffery and his Iowa coaching staff offered the twins a scholarship.

More:'His best years are ahead of him:' Why analysts believe Keegan Murray could become a first-round NBA talent

Could Keegan Murray be drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Yes. And pretty high, too.

Murray hasn't made any decision about declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft or coming back for another season in a Hawkeye uniform. But should he choose to throw his name into the draft, he's projected as a lottery pick.

Bleacher Report's March 2 mock draft projected Murray being taken by the Indiana Pacers with the fifth overall pick. NBC Sports projects Murray at No. 8 to the Portland Trailblazers. Sports Illustrated ranked him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 draft.

Read more about Keegan Murray

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.