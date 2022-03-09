What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Northwestern? How to watch Hawkeyes in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament

The Hawkeyes' first opponent in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament is official.

No. 5-seed Iowa will face 12-seed Northwestern on Thursday. The game is scheduled to tipoff close to 1 p.m. CT. That time may change, as the Hawkeyes are slated to play 25 minutes after Indiana vs. Michigan. That game is scheduled scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.

Hawkeye fans can watch the action on the Big Ten Network and can stream on the FOX Sports app using a cable provider login.

There's plenty at stake for Iowa (22-9, 12-8 in the Big Ten) in the conference tournament. While an NCAA Tournament berth certain, the Hawkeyes can improve their potential seeding with a deep run in Indianapolis. ESPN and USA Today Sports have Iowa as a 6-seed in their latest bracketology. CBS Sports has Iowa as a 7-seed. A loss on Thursday would not bode well for the Hawkeyes' hopes at a 6-seed in March Madness.

Iowa and Northwestern met once earlier this season, with the Hawkeyes winning 82-61 on Feb. 28.

Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa's game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament

When: 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 10

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: The Hawkeye Radio Network

What channel is the Big Ten Network?

On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 410.

A look at the 2022 Big Ten basketball tournament bracket and schedule

Iowa basketball is the 6-seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. Illinois, the No. 1 seed and just one of two teams to beat Iowa twice this season, is in the same half of the bracket.

The Hawkeyes have a 5-4 record against teams on their side of the bracket. In the four losses (twice to Illinois, once to Rutgers and Michigan), Iowa lost by an average of 3.25 points.

