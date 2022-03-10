Iowa basketball sets Big Ten Tournament 3-point record against Northwestern: 'An offensive masterpiece'

When Jordan Bohannon let his shot fly, he seemed to know it was going in.

Bohannon's 3-pointer with 12:41 left in Iowa's game against Northwestern was the Hawkeyes' 15th of the day — a Big Ten Tournament record.

The 3-pointers continued to fall, though, as Iowa finished with 19 triples in its 112-76 win over Northwestern on Thursday. Iowa shot 67.6% from the floor in the first half, jumping out to a 64-31 lead at the break. Iowa made 11 of its 16 3-point attempts in the first half, too.

That hot shooting continued in the second. Iowa made eight of its 13 attempts from deep, shattering the previous conference tournament record for 3-pointers in a game. Seven different Hawkeyes made at least one bucket from downtown in the win.

Fran McCaffery and Company couldn't have asked for a better start in their opening game of the tournament, and Hawkeye fans loved every second of the 3-point barrage.

