What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Indiana? How to watch Hawkeyes in Big Ten Tournament semifinal

The Hawkeyes are heading to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

No. 5-seed Iowa basketball knocked off No. 4-seed Rutgers 84-74 in Friday's quarterfinal action, advancing to face No. 9-seed Indiana. The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers tip off at noon on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

Iowa (24-9, 14-8 in the Big Ten) secured its quarterfinal win over Rutgers thanks to another strong offensive performance. Keegan Murray scored a team-high 26 points, and both Tony Perkins and Jordan Bohannon added 16 points apiece.

Indiana (20-12, 9-11) took down top-seeded Illinois in a 65-63 nail biter that featured nine lead changes. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored led the Hoosiers with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Xavier Johnson added 13 points in the win.

Iowa and Indiana clashed just once during the regular season. The Hawkeyes came out on top 83-74 on Jan. 13 in Iowa City.

More:Leistikow: Hawkeyes look like a team on a mission, roll into Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch Iowa's game against Indiana on Saturday.

How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal game

When: Noon CT on Saturday, March 12

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: CBS

Online radio: The Hawkeye Radio Network

A look at the 2022 Big Ten Tournament bracket and schedule

Here's a look at the 2022 Big Ten Tournament bracket and schedule.

Read more about Iowa basketball in the Big Ten Tournament

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.