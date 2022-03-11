Rutgers basketball's strength and conditioning coach ejected against Iowa in Big Ten Tournament

Things got chippy late in Iowa basketball's 84-74 win over Rutgers on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Scarlet Knights strength and conditioning coach David VanDyke earned a technical foul after disagreeing with an officiating call in the second half, believing Iowa's Filip Rebraca traveled after grabbing a lose ball amid Rutgers' hounding press defense.

VanDyke wasn't done, though.

With Rutgers trailing 79-67 with 2:12 remaining in the game, the Rutgers assistant earned his second technical foul, warranting an ejection from referee Bo Boroski.

VanDyke appeared to be upset — along with most of Rutgers' bench — on what he believed to have been a missed foul call on Keegan Murray. Murray, who went up to challenge an ally-oop, made contact with Clifford Omoruyi, but a foul wasn't warranted, according to the officials.

VanDyke stood up, turned and yelled directly at Boroski, who stood just a few feet away.

VanDyke has worked with Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell for 17th seasons. He oversees strength and conditioning for 23 of the school's 24 programs, according to the Scarlet Knight's website.

With the win, Iowa advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, where it will face Indiana. That game is scheduled to tip off at noon on Saturday.

Iowa basketball's Connor McCaffery also ejected against Rutgers

Prior to VanDyke's exit, Hawkeye point guard Connor McCaffery notched his second technical foul of the game, prompting his ejection.

With 2:56 remaining, McCaffery had an exchange with Rutgers player Paul Mulcahy. The two bumped into each other and shared words just inside midcourt, right after a timeout was called.

McCaffery elaborated on his ejection postgame.

"(Mulcahy) had pissed me off because he was talking earlier in the game, he was yelling at the ref, 'He's a dirty player,'" he said. "I'm like, 'Bro.' He literally got ejected two games ago for punching somebody in the face. And he's saying I'm dirty? I'm like, 'Ok.' And we go back and check the tapes, he tried to trip Kris (Murray) in the first half... and then dove at his legs at the end of the game. So, realistically, I'm getting tossed either way.

"I do regret galling into it all. Obviously, I wanted to stay in there and celebrate. I just think they wanted to keep it from getting out of hand, which is what they did. And it wasn't just me. They threw their strength coach out. I've never seen that in my life."

Shortly after the game, McCaffery took to Twitter to celebrate the Hawkeye victory.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.