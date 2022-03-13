Iowa basketball fans love Big Ten Championship win over Purdue: 'Great day to be a Hawkeye'

Add 2022 Big Ten Tournament champions to Hawkeyes' resume.

No. 5-seed Iowa basketball toppled No. 3-seed Purdue 75-66 on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament title game, marking the Hawkeyes' first conference tournament championship since winning it as a No. 2-seed in 2006.

Keegan Murray scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Hawkeye win. Eight Iowa players scored at least four points against Purdue.

Saturday punctuated a breakthrough tournament run for the ages. Iowa defeated 12-seed Northwestern, 4-seed Rutgers and 9-seed Indiana before taking down Purdue in the title game. Prior to the 2021-22 season, the Hawkeyes had won four total games in the conference tournament since the 2012-13 season. Fran McCaffery's teams had never won more than one game in a single Big Ten Tournament prior to this season.

Hawkeye fans loved every second of Saturday's win.

Iowa basketball fans love the Big Ten Tournament Championship win

