What channel is Iowa basketball vs. Richmond? How to watch Hawkeyes' March Madness game

The Hawkeyes are dancing, and it'll be against Spiders in the Midwest region.

No. 5-seed Iowa basketball clashes against 12-seed Richmond in the Round of 64 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa (26-9, 16-8 in the Big Ten) enters March Madness fresh off a historic conference tournament run. The Hawkeyes took down the Purdue Boilermakers 75-66 on Sunday to win their first conference tournament title in 16 years.

Richmond (23-12, 10-8 in the Atlantic 10) wound up in the NCAA Tournament thanks to a similar result; the Spiders won their conference tournament, defeating Davidson 64-62 on Sunday as well.

Here's everything Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch and stream Iowa's game against Richmond in the tournament.

How to watch and stream Iowa basketball vs. Richmond in the NCAA Tournament

When: 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 17

Where: Buffalo, New York

TV: TruTV

Livestream: March Madness Live

Online radio: The Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is TruTV?

On DirecTV, TruTV is channel 246. On DISH, TruTV is channel 242.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.