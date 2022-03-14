What channel is Iowa women's basketball vs. Illinois State? How to watch Hawkeyes in NCAA Tournament

Iowa basketball is doing dancing, and the Hawkeyes have a No. 2 seed to show for it.

Iowa will face off against 15-seed Illinois State on Friday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT tipoff. Fans can watch the action on ESPN or stream through the Watch ESPN app with their cable provider login.

The Hawkeyes (23-7, 17-4 in the Big Ten) patiently awaited their NCAA Tournament placement after winning the Big Ten Tournament title on March 6. Caitlin Clark, who's taken the basketball world by storm, averaged 27.4 points per game through the regular and postseason. Teammate Monika Czinano averages 21.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game to help balance out the Hawkeyes' offensive attack.

Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch Iowa's game against Illinois State in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Iowa women's basketball in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

When: 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 18

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN with cable provider login

More:Punctuated by Cy-Hawk potential, March path for Iowa women's basketball full of Midwestern flavor

What channel is ESPN?

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On DISH, ESPN is channel 140.

Read more about Iowa women's basketball in the NCAA Tournament

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.