What channel is Iowa women's basketball vs. Creighton? How to watch Hawkeyes in NCAA Tournament
The Hawkeyes are moving on in March Madness.
After a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament, 2-seed Iowa women's basketball will face 10-seed Creighton in the Round of 32 on Sunday, March 20. Tipoff is set for noon CT, and fans can catch the action on ABC.
Iowa cruised past 15-seed Illinois State 98-58 on Friday in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 27 points, and teammate Monika Czinano added 18 points and seven rebounds.
Creighton notched an 84-74 win over Colorado on Friday to advance in the tournament.
More:Iowa women's basketball rolls to NCAA Tournament win over Illinois State
Here's how fans can watch and stream Iowa basketball's next game in the NCAA Tournament.
How to watch Iowa basketball vs. Creighton in the NCAA Tournament
When: Noon CT on Sunday, March 20
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City
TV: ABC
Livestream: Watch ESPN (with cable provider login)
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.