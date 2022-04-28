Baltimore Ravens' NFL Draft pick Tyler Linderbaum draws rave reviews: 'He's a 10-year All-Pro'

Tyler Linderbaum has found an NFL home, and draft analysts love his fit.

The Baltimore Ravens selected the Hawkeye center with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday. He's the sixth Hawkeye lineman under head coach Kirk Ferentz to be selected in the first round.

"Once upon a time I was in (the Baltimore Ravens') personnel department," the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "We went to Iowa and got Marshal Yanda. That worked out quite well. There's a great relationship between Ozzie Newsome, Eric DeCosta and Kirk Ferentz. I guaranteed you've got a huge endorsement for Tyler Linderbaum.

Jeremiah compared Linderbaum's game to Los Angeles Charger center Corey Linsley.

"That quickness off the ball and being able to reach guys, it gives you so much creativity in your offense when you have an athletic center who can do those things laterally, as well as moving up to the second level, the ability to cut off linebackers," he said. "(Linderbaum's) got outstanding feel when you're working angles as an interior guy. As a puller, a center, that's outstanding, giving you versatility in the run game. … The Baltimore Ravens are going to love what he brings."

More:Iowa football center Tyler Linderbaum selected by Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft

Fellow NFL Network analyst Charles Davis believes Linderbaum will have an immediate impact on the Ravens, too.

"Last year, Creed Humphrey went in the second round to Kansas City and was an all-pro. This is what they're expecting from him," he said.

The NFL Network's Joel Klatt said that heading into Thursday night, Linderbaum was one of his top prospects and a guy the Ravens will start from Day 1.

"He's a 10-year all-pro," Klatt said. "This guy can be a leader in the locker room as well. (He's) not just a wrestler — all the quickness you were talking about as well — he is farm tough. This guy is an excellent player."

More:Here's what the Baltimore Ravens are getting in Iowa football's Tyler Linderbaum

The rave reviews continued for Linderbaum over on ESPN.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper explained that Linderbaum would have been a top-10 pick before the NFL combine, but the center's arm length shied teams away. Kiper, though, didn't seem that hung up on his measurables.

"He's got all the skills in the world necessary to be a pro bowl caliber player," Kiper said. "Short arms? I can name a lot of centers who've been very effective — hall of fame as well — with short arms. … Linderbaum's going to anchor this line right away as a rookie."

Fellow ESPN analyst Booger McFarland made it clear he did not put too much stock in Linderbaum's arm length, either.

"I don't care the short arms," he said. "You know how long he's had short arms? The entire time he was at Iowa, he dominated. Some of the most impressive film will watch up and down the field. … (The Ravens) got the best center in the draft. If he was two inches taller and his arms were an inch longer, he'd be a top 10 pick.

Read more about Tyler Linderbaum and the 2022 NFL Draft

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.