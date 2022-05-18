Here's where Iowa's Keegan Murray is projected in 2022 NBA mock drafts, post-lottery

The 2022 NBA Draft order is official.

The Orlando Magic claimed the top spot for the fourth time in franchise history, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Most NBA Draft analysts believe the top three players in the 2022 class are Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero.

From there, though, things get interesting. And that's where Iowa forward Keegan Murray comes into play.

Murray, a Cedar Rapids native, is looked at as a lottery lock in the 2022 NBA Draft after averaging 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 assists per game last season (while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range).

The consensus is that Murray will provide immediate impact to whichever team selects the former Hawkeye star.

Here's a look at where different sites project Murray to be taken in the upcoming NBA Draft.

No. 4 to the Sacramento Kings

This is the highest most analysts believe Murray could land. ESPN's Jonathan Givony's latest mock draft had the Sacramento Kings selecting Murray with the No. 4 overall pick.

"Murray doesn't need plays called for him to be effective and should be able to play as a stretch-4 alongside Domantas Sabonis, as well as smaller lineups as a small-ball center with Harrison Barnes," Givony wrote.

Considering that Barnes and fellow Kings forwards Maurice Harkless, Trey Lyles and Chimezie Metu are all set to become unrestricted free agents after next season, locking down its forward of the future on a rookie contract makes sense for Sacramento.

Purdue's Jaden Ivey, a fellow Big Ten star, has also been projected in this spot, too, as well as Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe.

No. 5 to the Detroit Pistons

Could Murray reunite with Luka Garza?

That's what would happen, should the Detroit Pistons select Murray with the No. 5 pick. Both USA Today and CBS Sports' latest mock drafts project the Hawkeye forward landing in Detroit.

"What he does, at his size, is perfectly suited for the modern NBA and would fit well with a Detroit franchise trying to return to respectability with Cade Cunningham as the centerpiece," wrote CBS Sports' Gary Parrish.

Detroit's frontcourt is somewhat crowded with forwards Jeremi Grant, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III and Kelly Olynyk, but Bagley is currently a restricted free agent and Grant will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Both options could factor into Detroit's selection at No. 5.

No. 6 to the Indiana Pacers

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie calls Murray "the safest pick in this year's lottery," projecting him to the Indiana Pacers with the sixth pick in his latest mock draft.

"His game resembles Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, who has been a starting-quality, near All-Star player for several seasons," Vecenie wrote. "Murray’s defensive foot speed, much like Harris’, is suspect, but he makes up for it with his strength."

Not a bad comparison for the former Hawkeye.

Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft also projects Murray to the Pacers. SI NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo believes that while Murray is one of the oldest players in the lottery, it shouldn't hurt his stock too much.

"The age stigma matters less in his case, as Murray was a true late-blooming prospect who’s proven capable of carrying an offense and also being a high-level defender," Woo wrote. "He won’t be cast as a No. 1 option in the NBA, which should allow him to better balance his energy to impact both ends."

Outside of starting center Myles Turner, Indiana's frontcourt is bare compared to some of the other lottery teams.

Bleacher Report's latest mock draft also has Murray being selected by Indiana.

No. 8 to the New Orleans Pelicans

This is one of the farthest spots any mock draft slots Murray.

SB Nation's instant projections after the lottery have New Orleans taking Murray with the eighth selection, which would be a dream come true for a team that found itself clicking down the stretch of the season.

The Pelicans never anticipated this draft pick turning out to be a lottery selection (New Orleans can thank the Los Angeles Lakers for a horrendous season), so consider this playing with house money. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are set to lead a team that overachieved down the stretch. Couple that with plenty of budding role players, and Murray would provide valuable minutes to a squad vying for another playoff berth.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft is on June 23.

