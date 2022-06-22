Keegan Murray will be the 34th Iowa basketball player to suit up in the NBA. Who are the others?

The 2022 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and for the first time in decades, a Hawkeye basketball player is in the conversation for a first-round draft pick.

In Keegan Murray's case, the conversation is essentially a lock.

Murray, projected by many outlets as a top-eight pick in the lottery, will hear his name called June 23 in the 2022 NBA Draft. Different analysts predict Murray going as early as pick No. 4 to the Sacramento Kings.

With Murray's anticipated selection in the draft, here's a look at the other Iowa basketball players who've spent time in the NBA.

Iowa basketball players who played in the 2021-22 NBA season

Three former Hawkeyes played in the most recent NBA season: Luka Garza,Joe Wieskamp and Tyler Cook.

Out of the trio, Garza had the most success, appearing in 32 games and starting five. He averaged 5.8 points per game and grabbed 3.1 rebounds per contest. The 2021 National college player of the year shot 32.7% from 3-point range and score 20 points in three games this season. Garza even logged a 20-point, 14-rebound performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 1. He was named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team and the All-NBA G League Third Team, averaging 20.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in 16 games.

Wieskamp, meanwhile, appeared in 29 games with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 2.1 points per game and shot 32.6% from 3-point range. He scored a career-high 13 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 4.

Cook, entering his fourth year in the NBA, appeared in 20 games for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He started five contests.

List of former Iowa basketball players who've played in the NBA

Here's a look at every former Hawkeye to appear in an NBA game, ordered by their most recent playing year.

Tyler Cook (2020-2022)

Joe Wieskamp (2021-2022)

Luka Garza (2021-2022)

Jarrod Uthoff (2017-2020)

Devyn Marble (2017-2020)

Reggie Evans(2003-2015)

Ricky Davis (1999-2010)

Ryan Bowen (2000-2010)

Jared Reiner (2005-2007)

Dean Oliver (2002-2003)

Guy Rucker (2003)

Matt Bullard (1991-2002)

B.J. Armstrong (1990-2000)

Brad Lohaus (1988-1998)

Kevin Gamble (1988-1997)

Acie Earl (1994-1997)

Roy Marble (1990-1994)

Bob Hansen (1984-1992)

Les Jepsen (1991-1992)

Greg Stokes (1986-1990)

Ed Horton (1990-1990)

Bill Jones (1989-1989)

Ronnie Lester (1981-1986)

Fred Brown (1972-1984)

John Johnson (1971-1982)

Kevin Kunnert (1974-1982)

Bill Mayfield (1981-1981)

Don Nelson (1963-1976)

George Peeples (1968-1973)

Sam Williams (1969-1970)

Dave Gunther (1963-1963)

Noble Jorgensen (1947-1953)

Murray Wier (1950-1950)

Out of that list, two names stand out.

Don Nelson is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach. He was a three-time NBA Coach of the Year. As a player, Nelson won five NBA titles with the Boston Celtics, who retired his No. 19 jersey.

B.J. Armstrong, one of the primary point guards on the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, averaged 9.8 points and 3.3 assists during his professional career. Armstrong won three titles in Chicago and was featured in ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary.

Who was the last Iowa basketball player taken in the first round of the NBA Draft?

It's been a while.

The last time the Hawkeyes saw a player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft was in 1998, when Ricky Davis was picked by the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis appeared in 736 NBA games from 1998-2010, averaging 13.5 points in his career.

In total, there have been eight Hawkeyes selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

Which Hawkeye was drafted the highest?

In 1971, Fred Brown was taken by the Seattle Supersonics with the sixth overall selection in the NBA draft. John Johnson went No. 7 in 1970 and Ronnie Lester went No. 10 in 1980.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 23. It takes place in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans can watch the draft unfold on ESPN or ABC (for the first round).

