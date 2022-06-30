Iowa football players, fans celebrate Kadyn Proctor's commitment: 'Something special brewing in Iowa City'
On Thursday, Iowa football landed one of its biggest recruits in recent history.
Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, a five-star recruit from Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, announced his commitment to the Hawkeye program over Alabama.
Proctor was the Des Moines Register's No. 1 in-state recruit in the 2023 class. 247Sports lists Proctor as the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 7 prospect overall. Rivals lists him as the top tackle nationally, too, and the 14th-best recruit in the nation overall.
On June 17, Proctor announced that his decision would come down to Iowa and Alabama. He took his Iowa visit on June 24, committing just six days later.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions for Proctor's commitment Thursday afternoon.
Xavier Nwankpa, Hawkeye athletes and recruits celebrate Kadyn Proctor's commitment
Tyler Barnes, Iowa football's Director of Recruiting, was happy, too
Here's what national analysts had to say about Kadyn Proctor's decision
Iowa football fans celebrated Kadyn Proctor's commitment, too
Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.