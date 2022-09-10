A look at Iowa football's quarterbacks on the 2022 Hawkeye roster

The 2022 Iowa football season is underway, and Iowa finds itself heading into another Cy-Hawk showdown against Iowa State.

Spencer Petras enters the game as the Hawkeyes' starting quarterback, despite a shaky outing in Iowa's 7-3 season-opening win over South Dakota State.

"I don't anticipate any (quarterback) changes at this point," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Sept. 3 after the Hawkeye win. "Our job collectively is to get better right now. (Spencer's) got some ownership. We all have ownership — every coach, every player. That's our job, to get better week to week."

Last season, three quarterbacks saw playing time on Iowa's roster: Petras, Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan, who transferred to Kentucky this offseason.

Here's a look at each quarterback on Iowa's roster heading into its battle with Iowa State.

Spencer Petras

Class: Senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 231 lbs.

Hometown: San Rafael, California

2022 stats: 11-for-25, 109 yards, 1 interception

Notes: Petras started 20 of Iowa's 22 games from 2020-2021. As a junior in 2021, he completed 57.3% of his passes for 1,880 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. 247Sports rated Petras as a three-star prospect and the 20th-best pro-style quarterback nationally in the 2018 class.

Alex Padilla

Class: Junior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200 lbs.

Hometown: Greenwood Village, Colorado

2022 stats: n/a

Notes: Padilla started three games in 2021 with Petras missing time due to injury. Last season, Padilla completed 55 of his 112 attempts for 636 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also notched a rushing touchdown. 247Sports rated Padilla as the country's 33rd-best pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class and gave him a three-star rating.

Joey Labas

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height: 6-4

Weight: 207 lbs.

Hometown: Brecksville, Ohio

2022 stats: n/a

Notes: Labas redshirted during his first season in a Hawkeye uniform, but that didn't stop him from turning heads in practice. At one point, starting safety Kaevon Merriweather noted Labsas was making some "wow" plays and even compared a sidearm throw to that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Labas was a four-star prospect in the 2021 class and the 28th-best quarterback in his class, according to 247Sports.

Carson May

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-4

Weight: 221 lbs.

Hometown: Jones, Oklahoma

2022 stats: n/a

Notes: 2022 is May's first season with the Hawkeye football program. May was the state of Oklahoma's Class 2A Player of the Year after throwing for 3,082 yards and 37 touchdowns during his senior campaign in 2021. He also ran for 466 yards and 11 touchdowns, too. 247Sports listed May as a three-star quarterback and the 48th-best prospect at his position nationally for the class of 2022.

