What time is Iowa football's game against Nevada? How to watch and stream the Hawkeye game

Can the Hawkeyes fix their offensive woes? A strong performance against a Mountain West program might provide help to spark the scoring effort.

Iowa (1-1) hosts Nevada (2-1) on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. CT. The Big Ten Network will televise the Hawkeyes' non-conference battle.

Iowa looks to bounce back after having lost 10-7 to Iowa State on Sept. 10. The Hawkeye offense was abysmal, totaling just 150 yards and scoring its first and only touchdown of the year. But a contest against a team that just gave up 55 points to Incarnate World might be what the doctor ordered.

Nevada enters Saturday's game one week removed from a 55-41 loss to Incarnate World on Sept. 10. The Wolfpack defense gave up 616 yards of total offense in that game. Quarterback Nate Cox threw for 302 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Saturday marks the first time the Hawkeyes and Wolf Pack have met.

Here's everything you need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa's game this weekend.

How to watch Iowa football's game against Nevada

When: 6:40 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream: FOX Sports app

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What channel is Big Ten Network?

For DirecTV customers, Big Ten Network is channel 610. For DISH users, Big Ten Network is channel 405.

Who are the TV announcers for Iowa's game against Nevada?

Mark Followill is Big Ten Network's play-by-play analyst for the Hawkeye game Saturday. Matt Millen is the color commentator and Meghan McKeown is Big Ten Network's sideline reporter.

Iowa vs. Nevada betting odds

Iowa is a 23.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. The Hawkeyes are -4000 to win straight up.

