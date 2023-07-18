Meet Tyler Tachman, the Register's new Iowa Hawkeyes beat reporter

Note to readers: This is Tyler Tachman's first week as the Register's Iowa Hawkeyes beat reporter. Tyler graduated from Indiana University and has previously worked at the Indianapolis Star and the Portland Oregonian.

Before you judge me for being an Indiana graduate, let me tell you a little bit about myself.

First off, I’ve actually witnessed a handful of memorable Iowa Hawkeye sports moments. I was at Kinnick Stadium for Iowa football’s win over Indiana in 2021. And I was in attendance when Jordan Bohannon hit the game-winner against IU basketball in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. Just a few months ago, I was at Assembly Hall when Iowa men's basketball blew out Indiana.

Those aren't fond memories for IU fans. But for you? I'm guessing they are.

Second, I care about people. Both in my personal life and professional career.

I tried to show that during my time in Indiana. I had the privilege of following Trayce Jackson-Davis in the hours leading up to — and during — the 2023 NBA draft. I talked to members of the New York Knicks about IU men's basketball coach Mike Woodson. I wrote about the tragedy and triumph of women's basketball player Chloe Moore-McNeil. I wrote about how covering IU basketball in Las Vegas brought back memories of my grandparents.

I’ve often said that I want to tell stories that go deeper than the athlete and reveal something about the person. But at this point I feel like that’s a little bit cliché. I want to simplify it further.

I just want to tell stories about humans. I want to do that here at The Des Moines Register.

If you still want to judge me for being an IU grad, I won’t hold it against you. I’m looking forward to getting to know you.

On the Iowa beat, my main focus will be football and men’s basketball. Along with providing insightful game coverage, analysis, news, features and multimedia content, I want to be a connector between you and Hawkeye athletics.

Part of who I am as a writer is intertwined with who I am as a person, which the last few years have allowed me to see more clearly.

When I was a senior in high school, I was in the restroom of a Subway restaurant in Bloomington, Indiana, when I found out that I didn’t get into my dream school, the University of North Carolina. In retrospect, I’m glad that I went to IU instead of UNC. But I also learned a lot about myself. Not just about how much I love watching "Seinfeld" and "The Office” but also deeper stuff. I tend to be more introverted but love connecting with people. I find a lot of fulfillment in relationships. I feel like I experience the world with a lot of depth and complexity. I’m a flawed person. I’m evolving.

I feel like how I see the world influences my goals as a writer. Life is complicated. We deal with problems. But it’s easier to navigate when you have more knowledge and resources around you. I know my writing might not single-handedly change a life, but sharing stories is my small way of trying to make the world a better place and help others. Seeing life from someone else's perspective can be powerful.

I’m looking forward to this journey. I hope we can get to know one another and that we can learn about meaningful Hawkeye stories together.

Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com