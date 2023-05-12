Podcast: Making sense of the latest in the Iowa sports betting investigation

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard dive into the latest in the Iowa sports betting investigation and various Hawkeyes sports could be affected in the immediate and future.

To read Chad's latest on the sports betting investigation, click here.

To read past coverage, click here and here.

For a direct link to Friday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Friday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).